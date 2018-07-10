This Woman Lost 100 Lbs.— but Still Struggled to Accept Her Stretch Marks and Loose Skin

Weight loss can sometimes come with a loss of confidence. That’s what happened to Sarah Nicole, a 33-year-old influencer based in Canada—who on Sunday shared a powerful message about finally learning to love and honor what she called her “imperfectly perfect” body.

After having three kids, Nicole lost 100 pounds. It was a major win for her health, yet she continued to struggle with her body image. Yet instead of bashing her shape, she took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself in a sports bra and underwear, her hand over her stomach. In the caption, she wrote about accepting the body she’s in and all that it’s done to make her the woman she is today.

“Stop worrying so much about not looking like you’re a brand new and shiny human,” she wrote. “Because you’re not. You’ve lived. Loved. Experienced. Your body in its own way will show itself through those memories.”

Though many of her posts on @thebirdspapaya are flawless photos taken with her family and friends, she tells Health that it was important to share this particular message of self-love.

“I found myself faced with so much self-loathing and worked my way through that and realized I had worth,” she says. “Even amid the scars and stretch marks, I still had beauty. I knew that if I felt this way, others must too. So I decided to be vulnerable and put it out into the world to share.”

This wasn’t her first candid body positivity post. Last month, she shared a similar image of her stomach with another inspiring caption.

“These are not marks of weakness, but of strength,” she wrote in that post, referring to her stretch marks. “You don’t have to love them, because that’s a pretty hard ask. But don’t for a second allow them to make you feel like less.”