Woman Growing ‘Literal Pubic Hair’ on Her Face After Doctors Use Groin Skin to Repair Dog Bite

As if a dog biting a “chunk” of tissue out of your cheek isn’t bad enough, one woman is now growing “literal pubic hair” on her face after a skin graft from her groin was used to repair the injury.

Crystal Coombs goes to the Botched doctors for help years after being bit by a dog at age 9.

“All I remember is black,” Coombs says of the incident in this exclusive clip from Monday’s episode.

Coombs went to the emergency room, but the ER physicians told her to wait and see a plastic surgeon to properly repair the “chunk of tissue” that was missing from her face.

“It was open for a while,” she says. “Like how the outside of Freddie Kruger’s face looks, with the burn? That’s what the inside looked like.”

When she did eventually see a plastic surgeon, “he suggested the skin graft, [and to] take it from the groin. They did the surgery, and then the hair started growing.”

“So you were getting pubic hair on your face?” Dr. Paul Nassif asks Coombs.

“Yes. Literal pubic hair,” she confirms, adding, “I don’t believe that the doctor mentioned I would grow pubic hair out of my patch. I don’t remember that.”

Image zoom Crystal Coombs E!

Dr. Terry Dubrow says that it’s odd for the doctor to choose the groin for a skin graft.

“It’s interesting why they chose it from the groin, because there’s so many places,” he tells Coombs. “They could’ve done the back, the abdomen. You obviously wouldn’t do the armpits.”

Coombs lived most of her life without worrying too much about the skin graft, but as a new mom, she’s concerned about the future.

“I, at first, thought it didn’t affect me. Since having my daughter, I really started to get conscious of it,” she says. “She’s 6 months, and I’m worried about the kids she’ll go to school with … I don’t want her to be teased.”

Coombs asks the doctors to make her facial patch “as small and minimal as possible,” but they’re wary about ruining the structure of her face.

“We’re a little amazed that you could have that large of a chunk taken out of an area where there’s so many facial nerve branches. This is expertly done reconstruction work,” Dubrow says.

“Crystal’s case is actually deceptively very complicated,” he adds in an interview. “That skin graft is very close to critical anatomic structures like the nose, the cheeks and the eye, that if altered, even a little bit, can change the entire shape of the face, and look very deformed.”

