Tennessee Woman Discovers She Is Pregnant 9 Days Before Giving Birth: 'Best Christmas Gift'

A Tennessee woman gave birth to her first child just a little over a week after discovering she was pregnant.

Lauren Chalk, 28, welcomed a baby boy on Dec. 2 after discovering she was 38 weeks along during a doctor’s visit, according to local outlet Commercial Appeal. Chalk said she only learned of her surprise pregnancy nine days before the delivery.

Chalk told the outlet she didn’t realize she was showing symptoms until her mom pointed out that she seemed “on edge.” At the her mother’s insistence, she made a doctor’s appointment after Thanksgiving, when an ultrasound showed she was well into her third trimester.

Having suffered two miscarriages in the past, Chalk didn’t think motherhood was in the cards for her and was surprised to learn she was in fact pregnant and very far along.

“I’ve been in that position before where we’ve gone in to have an ultrasound and then there’s no heartbeat,” she said. “So, that was also something as well, but then you hear a heartbeat.”

Chalk and her husband Keith only had a short time to react to the pregnancy news, according to Commercial Appeal. Shortly after the ultrasound, the doctor recommended she induce labor given her high blood pressure and history with anemia and lupus anticoagulant.

“We didn’t have time to stress ourselves out,” Chalk shared. “I think that God planned all of it to be the way that it was.”

Baby Wyatt was born at the Baptist Women’s Hospital in Memphis, the outlet reported, weighing 5 pounds, 8 ounces.

According to News Medical, one in every 475 women experience a cryptic pregnancy which goes undiscovered until the mother is 20 weeks along. Some others, like Chalk, don’t learn they’re pregnant until the baby is full-term.

Chalk told local station WZTV didn’t know she was pregnant because she’s experienced irregular menstrual cycles since being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome as a teen. She also said her clothes didn’t fit her differently during the pregnancy, so she was never tipped off that she was expecting.

“I don’t think I could love anybody more than what I love Wyatt,” the new mom shared of her son. “He’s the best gift that anybody could give me — best Christmas gift since Jesus.”