Michelle Marescott is trying to get down to 532 lbs. and meet the eligibility requirement for weight loss surgery

Woman ‘Disappointed’ After She Doesn’t Lose Enough Weight to Qualify for Surgery on My 600-Lb. Life

Michelle Marescott wants to make a change in her life. She started gaining a significant amount of weight due to a food addiction, and as she continued to put on weight — eventually hitting 592 lbs. — Marescott became increasingly isolated, losing jobs and friends in the process.

After her parents died, Marescott, 36, decided to take action, and is now working with Houston's Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to lose weight and qualify for weight loss surgery. He asked her to lose 60 lbs. in two months to prove that she is motivated and will be able to stick to a diet after getting surgery. But in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Marescott learns she fell just short of the goal, instead losing 44 lbs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That's a lot, but it's still not enough," she says. "I know I worked hard. So it's disappointing not to see more of a result right now. And I don't know what Dr. Now is going to say about where I'm at today."

Image zoom Melissa Marescott | Credit: TLC

When Dr. Nowzaradan comes in to talk to Marescott, he asks, "what happened?"

"I'm not sure, I worked really hard," she says, which irritates Dr. Nowzaradan.

"Well, not exactly, you worked hard to lose 40 lbs., but not as hard as you should have," he responds. "Because if you did the diet you would have easily lost close to 100 lbs. So did you do the diet?"

Marescott then admits that she didn't stick to the diet every day, and occasionally "tripped up" and "ate stuff I shouldn't have."

"So why are you lying to yourself about how hard you worked? And trying to lie to me about it?" Dr. Nowzaradan says.

That leads Marescott to agree that she "should've worked harder." She says that she's truly ready to make a change, and promises to try again to lose weight, committing to dropping another 40 lbs. in the next two months and starting therapy to address her issues with food.

"I'm glad to see that you've been honest to yourself about it," Dr. Nowzaradan says. "So that's positive, and losing 44 lbs. is also a positive achievement. So you've shown me that you're willing to take the first step."

"I think you're ready to start working on what's driving you to eat," he adds.