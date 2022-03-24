Trisha Paddock went into cardiac arrest after finishing a half marathon in Los Angeles Sunday

Woman Dies After Suffering Heart Attack at Los Angeles Half Marathon: 'She Was Kind'

A Los Angeles woman has died after having a heart attack at the conclusion of a half marathon.

Trisha Paddock participated in the Los Angeles marathon on Sunday, raising funds for The Asian American Drug Abuse Program, according to multiple reports.

Around 12:10 p.m., firefighters "came in contact with a 44-year-old female race participant near the finish line suffering a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest," the Los Angeles Fire Department said, per the Los Angeles Times.

Onsite medics gave Paddock assistance and she was taken to the hospital, firefighters added, according to the Times.

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe created before her death said that Trisha "suffered a major heart attack" and was on life support. The page aimed to raise money for her medical expenses, as well as her husband Ryan Paddock and their children.

"Anyone who knows Ryan, Trisha, or any of their amazing children knows that they are truly incredible people," the GoFundMe, which has raised over $50,000, said.

After her death, Ryan paid tribute to Trisha, telling Fox 11, "If you ask a hundred people what kind of person Trisha was, I'm going to say 100/100 would say Trisha was kind."

"Actually when I was in the hospital on Sunday, she's lying there, all beat up, obviously not looking her best, I realized at that point physically she wasn't as beautiful as she was when her spirit was in it. It was her inside that made her so beautiful," Ryan told the news outlet of Trisha, whom he met during a mission trip in South Africa.

He added, "We had a perfect marriage… where she was perfect… she was a better wife than I could ever be a father… be a husband." Ryan and Trisha share three children.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused Trisha to collapse, Fox 11 reported.

A statement shared on the Los Angeles Marathon's Facebook page said that Trisha died in the hospital.

"This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones," the post added. "We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene."

It continued, "We are in touch with Trisha's family and are supporting them through this very difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."