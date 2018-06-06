Woman Diagnosed with Cancer After Doctor Notices Lump on HGTV: 'It's Just a Miracle'

A woman is now in cancer treatments after a doctor, who happened to be watching her on an episode of HGTV’s Beachfront Bargain Hunt, noticed an odd lump on her neck.

Nicole McGuinness has Dr. Erich Voigt, an ear, nose and throat surgeon in New York City, to thank for spotting what turned out to be thyroid cancer on her neck.

After watching the episode, where McGuinness and her husband celebrated the end of her brain cancer treatment by looking for a new beach house in North Carolina, Dr. Voigt went on Facebook to post about what he saw.

“I noticed that she had a lump in her neck. “And as a head and neck surgeon, I’m trained to sort of notice these things,” he told ABC News.

Nicole McGuinness GoFundMe

Because the show never gave her last name, Dr. Voigt was unsure how to contact McGuinness, and enlisted his Facebook friends to help the post go viral and somehow reach her.

“I am watching a TV show and notice this woman has a left thyroid mass. She needs a sonogram and fine needle biopsy. I wonder if she knows and hope it’s benign,” the doctor at NYU Langone Medical Center wrote.

Luckily, the post did end up with McGuinness, 32, who went to a see a specialist and was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“Dr. Voigt saw this, and brought it to my attention, and now I’ll be treated for it,” she told ABC News. “It’s just a miracle, in my opinion, that he happened to see this on television. I can’t express how grateful and thankful I am.”

Oddly, this is not the first time an HGTV viewer has spotted a cancerous lump. In 2013, a nurse spotted a “large nodule” on the neck of Tarek El Moussa, the star of Flip or Flop. After she wrote into the production company, El Moussa went to a specialist and learned it was also thyroid cancer, and successfully underwent treatment.