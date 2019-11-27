Woman Bullied for Her ‘Pelican Neck’ as a Teen Now Dealing with a ‘Nightmare’ Botched Facelift

Lisa Giles was haunted her entire life by the “pelican neck” nickname she got from her teenage bullies — and now, three decades and two facelifts later, she’s dealing with serious medical problems from trying to change her neck.

Giles said the bullying started when she moved at 12 years old from Los Angeles to Georgia.

“My sister Missy and I, we were bullied by mean girls. They named me ‘pelican neck,’ because I have a thick neck, and that’s always bothered me,” she says in this exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of Botched.

And the bullying went beyond just cruel words.

“I was tortured walking home every day,” she says. “I got pushed, bullied and eventually one day, a girl punched me in the nose and fractured my nose. Another time, one of the girls came up behind me and pushed me and later we found out it fractured my elbow.”

Giles says, crying, “I hate talking about this. I was just a little girl, and I didn’t want any trouble with anybody, and I knew I had a fat face, but for somebody to point it out. It’s something I’ve dealt with for my whole life.”

The nickname always stuck with Giles, and she decided to turn to plastic surgery to “fix” her neck.

“Since I had such a hard time in school, it was really in the back of my mind when our 30th class reunion started coming up,” she says. “I really did not want to be called ‘pelican neck’ again, so I started seeing a commercial about face lifts. I set up an appointment with the surgeon. He showed me in his mirror how he would be able to fix the neck, some of the sagging and then after that I would have no problems.”

But the surgery did not work.

“I went in and got this quick lift, and within three months he knew something was wrong,” she says. “It became a nightmare. I just couldn’t believe what my neck was doing. It started becoming distorted, kind of bumping up. It looked like chunks under it. So he went back up and he made it worse. He actually extended the scar, and this is where he caused the rippling here.”

Giles says it’s been a year and a half since her second surgery, and she’s hoping that the Botched doctors — Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow — can solve the problem.

“I will not go back for a third time to the doctor that I did because I would be crazy if I did,” she says.

