An Oklahoma mom has a new hero after she was rescued from a body shaming seatmate on a flight to Chicago.

Savannah Phillips, a nurse and mom of two, watched as the man next to her texted to someone about her, saying, “Hey babe, I can’t believe this, I’m sitting next to a smelly fatty. I can’t even put the arm rest down. I’m going to vomit. I’m stuck by this fatty.”

Phillips immediately started crying, because, as she wrote on Facebook, she feels like her size bothers others.

“I’m not the biggest person on the airplane, but I’m not the smallest. My worst nightmare is someone being uncomfortable because they have to sit next to me,” she wrote. “I was shocked [to see his text] and it was like confirmation of the negative things I think about myself on a daily basis.”

Because the man texted this in “huge font and the screen brightness turned all the way up,” the passenger sitting behind him, Chase Irwin, also read the text, and decided to do something.

“I was going to wait until the end of the flight to say something but I could not have this guy sit next to her this whole flight and her thinking he’s making fun of her,” Irwin told News Channel 5 in Nashville. “It really gets to me deep down when I see someone crying, and when I saw her crying it really hit me hard and actually got sick to my stomach.”

That’s when Irwin came to Phillips’ rescue.

“[Chase] tapped on his shoulder and said ‘I need to talk to you’ and the guy took out his headphones out and turned around, and Chase just said ‘We’re switching seats right now,’ ” Phillips told NewsChannel5.

“He said, ‘Can I ask why?’ and I said absolutely, and I said, ‘it’s because you’re a heartless person, I read your texts and the girl next to you crying also read your texts, and you should really take into consideration other people’s feelings,’ ” Irwin said.

The man agreed to switch places, and the rest of the flight went smoothly, with Phillips and Irwin exchanging a hug, and stories about their families.

“[Chase] just said, ‘Don’t let that get to you,’ ” Phillips said. “I was so blessed and happy he was there. I hope it sets a good example for others for what they should do in situations like that and to stick up for people when they need help.”