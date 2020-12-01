Wisconsin High School Student, 16, Dies from COVID-19 Complications: 'This Is a Tremendous Loss'

A high school in Wisconsin is in mourning after a 16-year-old student died from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Isai Morocho — an 11th grade student at East High School — died unexpectedly during Thanksgiving break from a coronavirus-related illness, according to East High School principal Brendan Kearney.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video statement shared on Monday, Kearney described Isai as a student who had a passion for theater and cooking, as well as a "great brother to his little sister."

"This is a tremendous loss for everyone in our community and our hearts go out to his family in this time of unimaginable grief," Kearney said. "We will do everything we can to support them as an East High community."

His aunt told WISN 12 News that the teenager "was very healthy" before he contracted COVID-19.

Isai's father, Milton Morocho, said in an interview with local Spanish-language news outlet Miwisconsin that doctors diagnosed his child with "COVID-19 pneumonia" using post-mortem blood and toxicology tests.

He said Isai — who developed vomiting and diarrhea symptoms on Nov. 18 — initially tested negative for coronavirus when the family took him to see a doctor.

According to the dad, Isai's symptoms persisted and he died while sitting in a chair at home.

"It is with difficult hearts and extreme shock and sadness that we say our beloved Isai who was important and kind to all has passed and has gone to the glory of God," a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral costs reads.

"Isai had the most caring and excited attitude about life that made everyone around him excited to see what he was going to do with it," the page says. "He was known for his empathy, humor and so much more."

As of Monday, there have been more than 13,601,900 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and at least 267,900 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.