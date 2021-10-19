The actor announced in May that he was on a fitness journey to lose weight he had gained during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will Smith Shows Off Weight Loss Progress as He Works to Get in the 'Best Shape of My Life'

Will Smith has been going hard in the gym — and it's paying off.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old actor shared an update on his fitness and health journey, posting a montage of his hardcore workouts on social media. In the clip, the Bad Boys for Life star appears strong and fit as he lifts weights, does pull ups and runs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And to think Sundays used to be for muffins 😂 #bestshapeofmylife," he captioned the post.

Fans of the actor raved in the comments about his progress.

"I knew he was gon lose that weight 👏," one person wrote. Another user added, "KING WILL 👏👏🔥🔥🔥."

One person even left a comment incorporating Smith's motivational line from his film The Pursuit of Happyness: "Don't ever let someone tell you, you can't do something. Not even me. You got a dream, you got to protect it. People can't do something themselves, they want to tell you you can't do it. You want something, go get it. Period."

Will Smith Instagram Credit: Will Smith Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smith has been on an intense health and fitness journey to lose the weight he gained during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been sharing photos and videos of grueling workouts over the past several months.

The actor has kept the content lighthearted, often posting humorous videos about trying to regain his strength and get back into shape. Smith declared in May that he was in "the worst shape of my life" and was determined to prioritize his fitness.

Will Smith Instagram Credit: Will Smith Instagram

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he captioned a shirtless photo of himself. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better."

"No more midnight muffins…this is it!" Smith added. "Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"

Will Smith Instagram Credit: Will Smith Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

On May 4, Smith also announced that he's documenting his transformation in partnership with YouTube for a new original series premiering next year that will take viewers along on his health and fitness journey.