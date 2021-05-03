Will Smith Says He’s in the 'Worst Shape of My Life’ in New Shirtless Photo

Will Smith is getting real on Instagram.

On Sunday, the Bad Boys for Life actor, 52, shared a shirtless photo of himself, commenting on how he isn't at his most fit at the moment. "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life," he captioned the snap, which showed him wearing an unzipped jacket and a pair short shorts.

Several of his famous friends commented on the post, sharing support for Smith, who is known for cracking jokes about himself on social media.

Actress and former Fresh Prince love interest Nia Long wrote, "You still got it baby!!!"

Questlove also commented, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media," while director Ava DuVernay said, "I see no 'worst' here."

Fans know the actor knows a thing or two about getting in shape. In 2001, the actor went through a huge body transformation in order to portray iconic boxer Muhammad Ali in the biopic Ali. Smith also showed off his chiseled abs while doing pull-ups in his 2007 film, I Am Legend.

Will Smith Instagram Credit: Will Smith Instagram

Will Smith Will Smith | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Now, Smith is gearing up for his next film, Emancipation, a drama based on a true story of a runaway slave in 1863.

Earlier this month, Smith and director Antoine Fuqua released a joint statement that they pulled production of the film out of Georgia due to the state's new voting restrictions.

"At this moment in time, the Nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice," the statement read, according to Deadline. "We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access."