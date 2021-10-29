"When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically. But, mentally, I was somewhere else," the actor says in the YouTube Originals trailer

Will Smith Says He Once Considered Suicide While Discussing Mental Health in Best Shape of My Life

Will Smith has been on the fitness journey of a lifetime — but the actor revealed in the trailer for his upcoming YouTube docuseries that it was his mental health that needed the workout.

In a trailer for Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life released on Friday, Smith opens up about his mental health and fitness journeys. In one clip of the video, he shares that he once considered suicide.

The YouTube original follows Smith, 53, as he attempts to lose 20 lbs. in 20 weeks, but as the teaser reveals, he quickly realized that his goal encompassed much more.

"When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically. But, mentally, I was somewhere else," he says in the trailer. "And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself."

Smith's fitness journey coincided with writing his upcoming memoir, which he says was like "exposing my life and so many things that people don't know about me."

In a conversation with his family included in the trailer, Smith admits: "That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide" (Though it's unclear from the trailer what period of his life he is talking about).

The trailer also reveals just how difficult his health journey became for Smith, as at one point he says: "I don't want to do any of this. I'm finished with The Best Shape of My Life."

The video concludes with Smith appearing to read a candid excerpt from his memoir to his family.

"What you've come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating MC, bigger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself, to hide myself from the world. To hide the coward," he reads, tearing up.

Smith previously announced his intention to get into the best shape of his life on Instagram and has shared updates on his weight loss along the way. Despite the moments of doubt teased in the YouTube trailer Friday, Smith seems to have reached his goal. Earlier this month, he shared a video compilation of his workouts to Instagram, writing in the caption, "And to think Sundays used to be for muffins 😂 #bestshapeofmylife"

Smith shared the trailer to Instagram on Friday. "Not every project works out the way you want it to. #bestshapeofmylife," he wrote in the caption.

Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life will come out on YouTube Nov. 8.