Will Smith recently said that he is in "the worst shape of my life"

Will Smith Jokes About 'Lookin' Like a Circle' as He Hits the Gym: 'Back to Square One'

Will Smith is back in the gym.

On Friday, the 52-year-old actor shared a photograph of himself on Instagram ahead of a workout session. Seen dressed in a pair of black pants in the snapshot, Smith also wore a white T-shirt that featured a reference to his former sitcom, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Back to square one. Lookin like a circle," Smith wrote alongside the post. "Let's get it!!"

In the comments section, the actor also joked around, adding, "You can't see it, but there are hot pockets on strings all over this gym."

Smith's gym session comes shortly after the Bad Boys for Life star shared a shirtless photo of himself last Sunday and detailed how he isn't at his most fit at the moment.

"I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life," he captioned the picture, which showed him wearing an unzipped jacket and a pair of short shorts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Will Smith Credit: Will Smith/Instagram

Several of his famous friends commented on the post, sharing support for Smith, who is known for cracking jokes about himself on social media.

Actress and former Fresh Prince love interest Nia Long wrote, "You still got it baby!!!" Questlove also commented, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media," while director Ava DuVernay said, "I see no 'worst' here."

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Says He's in the 'Worst Shape of My Life' in New Shirtless Photo

Days later, Smith made the announcement that he is ready to get back in shape — and he's documenting the transformation. "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he captioned the post. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better."

"No more midnight muffins…this is it!" Smith added. "Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"

The father of three then shared that he's partnering with YouTube for a new original series premiering next year that will take viewers on his health and fitness journey.