Will Smith Hilariously Tries to Remember How to Use a Gym After Quarantine: 'Feeling the Burn'

Will Smith is still getting into the swing of things at the gym post-quarantine!

The actor, 52, posted a hilarious video on Instagram, Wednesday, poking fun at himself and others who might need a refresher when hitting the gym for the first time in well over a year.

The video, dubbed "Trying to remember how to use the gym after quarantine," featured Smith using a variety of exercise equipment incorrectly. One clip showed him swinging from a hanging rope trainer, and in another had him performing arm presses on the leg curl machine.

"Feeling the burn in places I didn't even know were places," he captioned the silly post.

Smith has been on an intense health and fitness journey recently as he tries to lose the weight he gained during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been sharing photos and videos of some of his grueling workouts over the past several weeks.

The actor's kept the content lighthearted, often posting humorous videos about trying to regain his strength and get back into shape.

Smith declared in May that he was in "the worst shape of my life" and was determined to prioritize his fitness.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he captioned a shirtless photo of himself. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better."

"No more midnight muffins…this is it!" Smith added. "Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"

In another photo shared on Instagram, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star joked that he looked "like a circle" as he headed into a gym session.

In the comments section, Smith also teased, "You can't see it, but there are hot pockets on strings all over this gym."

On May 4, Smith announced that he's documenting his transformation in partnership with YouTube for a new original series premiering next year that will take viewers along on his health and fitness journey.