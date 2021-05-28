Will Smith is documenting his health and fitness journey for an upcoming YouTube series

Will Smith Calls His Body After Weight Gain 'So Nasty' as He Hits the Gym

Will Smith's fitness journey is underway!

The actor, 52, shared a video of his intense workout on Thursday as he embarks on a journey to lose weight gained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the beginning of the clip, Smith stands shirtless on a rotating platform. As he comes around to face the camera, Smith shakes his head and says, "that is so nasty."

The video then cuts to footage from his workout, which included activities like leg presses and bicep curls.

"The Pursuit of Happyness," Smith captioned the video, a nod to the 2006 film he starred in alongside his son Jaden Smith.

Smith declared earlier this month that he's in "the worst shape of my life" and is determined to prioritize his fitness.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he captioned a shirtless photo of himself. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better."

"No more midnight muffins…this is it!" Smith added. "Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"

In another photo shared on Instagram, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star joked that he looked "like a circle" as he headed into a gym session.

In the comments section, Smith also joked, "You can't see it, but there are hot pockets on strings all over this gym."

On May 4, Smith announced that he's documenting his transformation in partnership with YouTube for a new original series premiering next year that will take viewers along on his health and fitness journey.