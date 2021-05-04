“I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better," says Will Smith, who will document his fitness journey in an upcoming YouTube docuseries

Will Smith Says He Wants to 'Get in the Best Shape of My Life' in New YouTube Series

Will Smith is ready to get back in shape — and he's documenting the transformation.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram with a shot of him posing to The Pussycat Dolls' hit song "Don't Cha," wearing nothing but a pair of short shorts.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he captioned the post. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"

The Bad Boys for Life star revealed he's partnering with YouTube for a new original series premiering next year that will take viewers on Smith's health and fitness journey.

The six-part unscripted fitness docuseries, Best Shape of My Life, will follow "Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators," according to a release.

The announcement comes just two days after Smith posted a similar photo of his figure saying he was in "the worst shape of my life," before receiving an outpouring of support from fans and his famous friends.

The actor has previously gone through body transformations while taking on different movie roles. In 2001, he went through a huge physical change while preparing to play iconic boxer Muhammad Ali in the biopic Ali. Smith also showed off his chiseled abs while doing pull-ups in his 2007 film, I Am Legend. Now, fans will get an inside look at his fitness journey.