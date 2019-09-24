Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Had Intervention for Son Jaden After Weight Loss: 'He Was Wasting Away'

The Smith family isn’t shying away from sharing their personal struggles on Red Table Talk.

On the Facebook Watch series’ latest episode, host Jada Pinkett Smith was joined by her entire family — husband Will, children Willow and Jaden, mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and Will’s son Trey — to discuss eating habits in their family.

And when the conversation turned to Jaden, 21, his parents revealed that they had to step in when he lost a significant amount of weight.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” said Jada, 48. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

Added Will, 50, “He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. We got really nervous, but you are definitely looking better now.”

Image zoom Jaden Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Jaden clarified to the table that while he previously tried to be a vegan, he is now a vegetarian.

“I’m vegetarian, I have tried to eat vegan meals,” he said. “I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian. But everything else you guys are saying is right.”

The young rapper explained that at the time, he was “eating like two meals a day, and maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal.”

His famous father, meanwhile, had the opposite problem, explaining that he gained significant weight while the family vacationed together on a boat with a personal chef.

Image zoom Smith family Red Table Talk/Facebook

“I would wake up in the morning … and I would have like four muffins,” he recalled. “Then for lunch I would have like, a Moscow mule. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days. You saw. I would wake up, eat five muffins, and then go to sleep!”

Will said that his overly relaxed attitude toward food led to weight gain, and Jade and Willow, 18, started calling him “pudgemuffin.”

“I had gotten up to 225 lbs., and it was the most I had ever weighed in my adult life,” he said. “I got to 223 on [the movie] Ali, and I got to 225 on the muffin boat. I don’t want to be a pudgemuffin to my family.”

Will said that he “didn’t like being 225,” and decided to address it head-on after vacation by fasting — but that led him to a more difficult health situation.

Image zoom Will Smith Red Table Talk/Facebook

“I got to about four days [of fasting], and I [drops his head in exhaustion]. Because I was still taking my blood pressure medicine. And I started testing my blood pressure, and my blood pressure was way, dangerously low,” he said. “So I stopped taking my blood pressure medication, and my blood pressure normalized for the ten days. And I felt as good as I had ever felt. So I started thinking, wait a second, I’ve been taking blood pressure medicine for almost a decade, and I was like, so, do I have high blood pressure, or was I eating myself into high blood pressure?”

The dad of three realized that he doesn’t “actually know anything about food” and how it affects his body.

“I eat food like an addict. I love food. But I realize my relationship with food was that I eat for fun. I eat for joy,” he said. “I get bored and I start to eat. I realized I’m a grazer. I put something in my mouth every 30 minutes, all throughout the day.”