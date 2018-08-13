Will.i.am Lost 20 Lbs. by Cutting Out Meat: 'You Don't Need to Have Decaying Flesh in Your Body'

Serve up a big plate of Black Eyed Peas for Will.i.am, because the singer is now meat-free.

Will.i.am, 43, revealed that he lost 20 lbs. after revamping his eating and sleeping habits.

The Black Eyed Peas singer said that he hit 210 lbs. a year earlier from sleeping just four hours a night, and then binging on processed foods during the day.

“I was eating bad, sleeping bad. No regiment,” Will.i.am told Arianna Huffington on her Thrive Global podcast. “I was going to sleep around 5:00 in the morning … I would argue with people like, ‘All I need is like two hours a day.’ Like boom a catnap and a catnap and I’m just ready to go.”

Will.i.am said the lack of sleep was causing all kinds of problems in his body.

“I was creating different types of disorders. And starting with my high blood pressure and my cholesterol … I had acid reflux, nasal drip … When you have so much acid in you that means your body is fighting off inflammation and mucus and that is a toxic environment that leads to other diseases,” he said.

But Will.i.am “caught it at the right time,” and talked to a doctor who told him what would happen if he kept living that way.

“I went to my doctor and he said, ‘Hey. Your high blood pressure is like you’re 60. And your cholesterol. Where heart disease and diabetes runs in your family, you should take control of that,’ ” Will.i.am recalled.

That appointment inspired him to cut out meat and start following a plant-based diet.

“I switched my regimen, went plant-based and it changed my life. I lost 20 lbs,” he said. “My cholesterol came down, my high blood pressure came down. My stress levels came down naturally. I have more energy. My sleep regimen is awesome.”

Will.i.am said he thinks his plant-based diet — which meant he also ditched processed foods and sugar — made the biggest difference.

“It changed my life, and I would encourage everybody to have a plant-based regimen,” he said. “You don’t need the meat, you don’t need to have decaying flesh in your body. The more I think about it I was like, ‘Ew.’ I was just, I had death in me. Decayed flesh and crazy chemicals I can’t pronounce. You wouldn’t put that s— in your car.”