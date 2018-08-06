Here’s Why Women — Including Khloé Kardashian — Might Experience 'Pregnancy Lips'

While a plumper pout isn’t a common complaint during pregnancy, a doctor tells PEOPLE that some women may experience “pregnancy lips,” like Khloé Kardashian.

“There is definitely some truth to as your belly grows so can your lips,” Dr. Sherry A. Ross, women’s health expert and author of she-ology. The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Period, tells PEOPLE.

“Swelling is a normal part of pregnancy and it happens in just about every part of your body including your lips,” she explains, adding that “women’s skin glows during pregnancy as a result of an increase in blood flow and circulation throughout the entire body including the face, nose and lips.”

She adds that while ” ‘pregnancy lips’ can be a welcomed side effect of pregnancy,” women can expect their pout to return back to normal within a few months following childbirth. “Once you give birth, your body will deflate over 3 to 6 months, as will your lips,” she adds.

PEOPLE Health Squad member Dr. Jennifer Haythe agrees that “swelling can be seen in your hands and feet yes … even your face and lips. But don’t worry, everything goes back to normal — hands, feet and lips!”

However, lip swelling during pregnancy doesn’t seem to be all that common.

“I’ve taken care of thousands of pregnant women, and I really don’t know anything about pregnancy lips,” says Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, also a member of PEOPLE’s Health Squad, and a professor of obstetrics at Yale.

While Minkin went on to say that “the lips of the vulva do get swollen sometimes with more pelvic blood flow,” she hasn’t heard of it occurring in women’s facial features.



“I guess it could happen to someone,” she said. “But it certainly isn’t a common problem.”

On Sunday, while responding to fan speculation about why her lips looked different in clips from the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of one shared that her lips became fuller while she was pregnant with her daughter True.

“PSA I was pregnant during the entire season of KUWTK,” the reality star wrote on Instagram, adding that she wasn’t a fan of the change. “Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it!” she remarked. “A lot of wild s— happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control.”

The 34-year-old then implored her fans to “just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips.”

And Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity to have experienced “pregnancy lips” — both Beyoncé and Serena Williams have too.

While Beyoncé was carrying her twins Rumi and Sir, her spokesperson issued a statement to Gossip Cop, denying that the singer had gotten lip injections while pregnant.

“What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me,” read the statement, written in response to a MediaTakeOut rumor, which began spreading after the singer posted a close-up photo of herself on Instagram. “Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?”

“Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?” the spokesperson continued. “You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart.”

While pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia, Williams also shared a selfie in which she praised her new pout.

“Pregnancy lips are finally here! I’m SOOOOOOOO excited!” she wrote, according to Yahoo.