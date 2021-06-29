Whoopi Goldberg returned to co-host The View on Tuesday following a week-long absence from the show

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She's Using a Walker Due to Sciatica: 'This Is My New Best Friend'

Whoopi Goldberg is on the mend.

After a week-long absence from The View, the comedian and EGOT winner, 65, returned to the daytime talk show on Tuesday and revealed that she's now using a walker due to recent issues with her sciatica.

"Yes, it's me, I'm back," Goldberg said at the top of the show. "I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg."

Goldberg then jokingly likened the pain condition to a "bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me.

"So there I was, trying to move my leg — impossible to do," she recalled. "It was really horrible, but I'm glad to be here."

The longtime View host went on to explain that she's been using a walker to help her get around and held up the device to the camera for her fellow co-hosts to see.

Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg | Credit: The View/Twitter

"I have a walker, which kind of freaks me out I didn't know that I needed it," Goldberg continued, adding that after taking the "first step with the walker, this my new best friend."

"I'm just gliding along," explained Goldberg. "So that's what happened to me. I was told it comes out of nowhere."

When co-host Joy Behar — who said she also experienced sciatica when she was younger — noted that Goldberg looked well-rested, the Sister Act actress quipped that it was likely because she had been "laying in a hospital room" during her time away from the show.

"Well, what can you do?" she said with a chuckle. "I've turned into this little old Black lady. It's really strange."

This was not the first time Goldberg took a hiatus from The View for health issues. In February 2019, Goldberg was absent from the show for nearly a month due to pneumonia and sepsis.

That April, Goldberg told PEOPLE that she had nearly died while in the hospital.

"The doctor told me, 'Listen, you're not going anywhere tomorrow and you're not going anywhere next week because you are really sick," she remembered. "'You were this close to dying.' "