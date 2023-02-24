Lifestyle Health Whoopi Goldberg Misses Third Day of 'The View' This Week Due to 'Bad Virus' but Co-Hosts Say 'She'll Be Back' Whoopi Goldberg, 67, is "fighting a cold," according to co-host Sunny Hostin By Valerie Nome Valerie Nome Contributor, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 12:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: ABC/Jeff Lipsky Whoopi Goldberg missed several days co-hosting The View this week as she continued to fight off illness. "Whoopi's still out sick today," Joy Behar said at the beginning of Thursday's show. "She's got a bad virus of some sort." It was the third day the co-host, 67, was away from the show. (She's off on Fridays.) "She'll be back next week," Behar continued. "She'll be back." Whoopi Goldberg Shows Kit Harington Her Game of Thrones-Inspired Toilet: 'An Actual Iron Throne' On Wednesday, Behar relayed that "Whoopi is still out, coughing up. I'm sorry, you're stuck with us. She's fighting a bad cold." Sunny Hostin added, "Those colds are going around." On Tuesday, her first day absent, Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan started off his segment with well-wishes, saying, "Shout out to Whoopi. Mwah! Get better." Whoopi Goldberg. ABC/Lou Rocco Goldberg was sick a few times last year. In November 2022, Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed that Goldberg contracted COVID-19 for the second time, which led to a prolonged absence from the ABC daytime talk show. Goldberg's The View co-host Sara Haines took over as moderator of the show. She was joined by Hostin and new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Goldberg had previously tested positive in January 2022 and missed a few episodes after the Christmas holiday break. Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting She told her fellow co-hosts about her diagnosis via livestream, saying she started experiencing mild symptoms over the break and had taken some time off the show to rest. Whoopi Goldberg. ABC/Lou Rocco "It was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything," Goldberg said. "It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop omicron."