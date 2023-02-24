Whoopi Goldberg Misses Third Day of 'The View' This Week Due to 'Bad Virus' but Co-Hosts Say 'She'll Be Back'

Whoopi Goldberg missed several days co-hosting The View this week as she continued to fight off illness.

"Whoopi's still out sick today," Joy Behar said at the beginning of Thursday's show. "She's got a bad virus of some sort."

It was the third day the co-host, 67, was away from the show. (She's off on Fridays.)

"She'll be back next week," Behar continued. "She'll be back."

On Wednesday, Behar relayed that "Whoopi is still out, coughing up. I'm sorry, you're stuck with us. She's fighting a bad cold."

Sunny Hostin added, "Those colds are going around."

On Tuesday, her first day absent, Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan started off his segment with well-wishes, saying, "Shout out to Whoopi. Mwah! Get better."

Whoopi Goldberg. ABC/Lou Rocco

Goldberg was sick a few times last year.

In November 2022, Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed that Goldberg contracted COVID-19 for the second time, which led to a prolonged absence from the ABC daytime talk show.

Goldberg's The View co-host Sara Haines took over as moderator of the show. She was joined by Hostin and new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Goldberg had previously tested positive in January 2022 and missed a few episodes after the Christmas holiday break.

She told her fellow co-hosts about her diagnosis via livestream, saying she started experiencing mild symptoms over the break and had taken some time off the show to rest.

Whoopi Goldberg. ABC/Lou Rocco

"It was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything," Goldberg said.

"It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop omicron."