Whoopi Goldberg says that there is no bad blood between her and Mariah Carey after fans accused Goldberg of body shaming the singer.

During Thursday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, along with the other co-hosts, welcomed actor Jerry O’Connell and reflected on Carey’s “Heartbreaker” music video from 20 years ago, where O’Connell played her boyfriend.

As the clip played, Sunny Hostin asked, “That was 20 years ago. Can you believe that?”

Goldberg, 63, is then heard telling Ana Navarro that it was “20 bodies ago,” which led to angry tweets and comments on social media accusing the talk show host of body shaming.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s ‘Lucky to be Alive’ After Near Fatal Health Scare

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Goldberg says that she was not body shaming Carey.

Image zoom Whoopi Goldberg; Mariah Carey Monica Schipper/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

“This was just wistful thinking,” she says. “I was not throwing shade or being snarky — just looking back on 20 years. She is a friend of mine. I just saw her Saturday night at the Barbra Streisand concert and we are good. We have no issue.”

Throwback Thursday! @MrJerryOC reminisces about playing Mariah Carey’s boyfriend in the music video for ‘Heartbreaker’ almost 20 years ago! ❤️ https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/A8l08R3WE3 — The View (@TheView) August 1, 2019

Goldberg is back on The View after struggling with her health earlier this year. She had to take a month-long absence from the show while battling pneumonia and sepsis in February. She returned to her co-host seat on March 14, but she had to go back to the hospital in April for a stomach bug.

RELATED VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s ‘Lucky to be Alive’ After Near Fatal Health Scare

Goldberg told PEOPLE in July that she nearly died of pneumonia while she was in the hospital, and is “lucky to be alive.”

“The doctor told me, ‘Listen, you’re not going anywhere tomorrow and you’re not going anywhere next week because you are really sick,’ ” she said. “‘You were this close to dying.’ ”

Goldberg said she should have taken her illness more seriously.

“I never thought of pneumonia as something that serious. In my mind I wasn’t that sick. I hope that this is a cautionary tale for people. You have to take the time to take care of yourself.”