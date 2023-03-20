Whoopi Goldberg Ditches Her Glasses on 'The View' After Eye Surgery: 'The Bionic Times Have Arrived'

The 67-year-old revealed on The View that she recently had eye surgery and is able to see without her glasses for the first time in 28 years

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on March 20, 2023 03:29 PM
Whoopi Goldberg hosts The View without her iconic glasses after eye surgery
Photo: The View/Twitter

Whoopi Goldberg is showing off her new look on The View after having eye surgery.

During the Hot Topics segment of Monday's episode, the 67-year-old moderator debuted a glasses-free look for the first time, revealing that she recently underwent a procedure for presbyopia, the gradual loss of the eyes' ability to focus on nearby objects.

"I had an operation and they replaced the lens and the lens they replaced it with is kind of like my eyeglass lens," she said, boasting that her vision has significantly improved in just weeks.

"Two weeks ago, when we had a show with the folks from Picard, I was trying to read the prompter without my actual glasses, and I couldn't do it. So I ended up having to use [my glasses]," Goldberg recalled.

The star then encouraged viewers to talk with their doctors if they think they might be good candidates for the the procedure.

"This is something they've been doing for a while and people don't know about it," she said. "Your insurance will cover it, though you have to pay for the lens yourself."

"If you have any issue with your eyes, I don't know if it works for everybody but I'm telling you I'm sitting here able to read this," she continued, referring to a brochure in her hand. "If you're having any issues with your eyes, please go get them checked. The bionic times have arrived."

Goldberg then noted that she only had the surgery on one of her eyes and it might be strange for viewers to see her without her glasses.

"I've been wearing glasses now for almost 28 years. If you're over 28, you know what I looked like before, when I was wearing sunglasses or cool glasses because they were cool," she said. "If you're under 28, you don't know that there was a time that I didn't have glasses, and now, this is what I look like! You know, it's not so bad."

