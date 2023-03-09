Who Is Jillian Michaels' Wife? All About DeShanna Marie Minuto

Jillian Michaels is a married woman.

She and her wife DeShanna Marie Minuto tied the knot in a private ceremony in the summer of 2022. The two started dating in late 2018, six months after Michaels confirmed her split from ex-fiancé Heidi Rhoades. In 2021, Michaels announced that she and Minuto were engaged.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the time of their engagement, Michaels said, "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate … I could run down the list of adjectives." She added, "I am so grateful to officially call her mine."

So, who is Jillian Michaels' wife? Here's everything to know about DeShanna Marie Minuto.

She and Michaels met on Raya

According to Women's Health, Michaels and Minuto met on Raya, the members-only dating app for celebrities.

The pair began dating in 2018, a few months after Michaels announced that she and her former fiancé Rhoades had split.

That Christmas, Minuto shared a black-and-white selfie of her and Michaels laughing and drinking wine on Instagram. A few days later, the fashion designer shared another picture with the fitness star and wrote, "I ❤️ YOU @jillianmichaels."

She's a fashion designer

Born in New York City, Minuto is a fashion designer. She started her own line of clothing in 2019 called Letterino, which sells custom-reconstructed vintage jackets.

She was a college athlete

Minuto is a former D1 college athlete and she works out with her fitness-loving wife. However, Michaels previously told PEOPLE that Minuto found her workouts challenging.

"What's interesting about DeShanna is she was like, a D1 athlete — some crazy great athlete … and is very fit, very lean, and was like, 'Okay, I'm going to start working out,' " Michaels shared in 2021. "And so I was like, 'Alright babe.' "

The celebrity trainer continued, "I gave her a little routine and she was like, 'I can't walk, I've been zombified, I hate you' and then, over a couple of weeks … she's like, I just ran my mile in seven minutes and 15 seconds."

She's an animal lover

Along with fitness, the couple also share a love of animals. Minuto enjoys riding horses in her spare time. In addition, she's responsible for several of the couple's current pets.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Michaels told host Jennifer Hudson that Minuto not only adopted their second dog during COVID, but she also found an abandoned kitten on the highway in Miami and rescued him.

They got engaged in 2021

In November 2021, Michaels proposed with a 7-carat emerald-cut diamond ring which was designed by a family friend at H&H Jewels in Miami. She announced the news on Instagram, writing, "1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes' ❤️."

Speaking to PEOPLE about the engagement, Michaels said, "It's easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly — that's when the truth reveals itself. And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams."

In the summer of 2022, the two made it official with a courthouse wedding in Miami.

She and Michaels eloped in Africa

Following their courthouse ceremony, Michaels and Minuto flew to Africa to elope in a private ceremony in Namibia with the Himba Tribe.

"We both love Africa. From the minute our feet touch the ground on that continent we feel at peace," Michaels told PEOPLE exclusively, adding, "and Namibia in particular is a very special place."

Their wedding was officiated by the tribe's chief and roughly 100 members of a nearby Himba village joined them as they got married "under the stars."

"Their culture is inherently different than ours," Michaels explained, saying that being gay wouldn't have been accepted previously. "D and I felt that them allowing us into their community, performing our ceremony and teaching us about their way of life was incredibly special."

A few days later, Minuto shared a post-wedding message on Instagram, writing, "We did it! 👰‍♂️ Jillian Michaels, I love you madly. And I'm right where I belong, home where the heart is with you , Lukensia & Phoenix. Thanks to our family and friends for the support you've shown us over the course of our relationship. Look forward to celebrating with you guys Venice 2023! DeShanna Marie Michaels 🥂."

She's a stepmom to Jillian's two kids

Michaels has two children whom she shares with ex-fiancé Rhoades. Her daughter Lukensia was adopted from Haiti in 2012, and her son Phoenix was born the same month.

On her podcast, Keeping it Real, Michaels spoke with Dr. Wednesday Martin about Minuto becoming a stepmom, saying, "She's come through well, but wow, talk about a lose-lose in the beginning."

They've traveled the world together

Since their relationship began, Michaels and Munito have traveled all over the world together. Based on their Instagram posts, the pair have been to Belize, Japan, Spain, Morocco, Finland, Mexico, Galapagos Islands, Africa and Dubai. They also frequently travel to Colorado and Wyoming where they enjoy snowboarding and horseback riding.