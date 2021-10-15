Thore’s brother Hunter thinks she’s "moving too fast with a guy she's never met before" and worries that the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star is getting catfished

Whitney Way Thore's Brother Tells Her There Are 'Red Flags' About Her French Boyfriend

Whitney Way Thore's family vacation to Maine is off to a bad start from the moment she and her brother Hunter start fighting over her French love interest.

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has struck up a flirty relationship with her online French tutor, a man who lives in Paris and chose to remain anonymous on the show. Thore, 37, had hoped to finally meet him in person and had even invited him to join the family vacation, much to Hunter's dismay. But when the Frenchman, as she calls him, is a no-show and Whitney asks Hunter if he's happy about that, the siblings start fighting over her dating life in this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode.

"I do think that sometimes you move a little too fast, and I've been there for you, and I've see some other relationships you've had blow up. And I care about you, you're my sister," Hunter tells Whitney, who counters that she's "been talking to this man for eight months."

Hunter points out that if the Frenchman "really wanted to see you, wouldn't he?"

"I see all the red flags that Whitney doesn't," Hunter says in a separate interview. "I saw them with Avi, I saw them with Lenny, I saw them with Chase, and I see them with 'the Frenchman.' This guy seems like a catfish. She talks to him for months online, he says he's going to come meet her in Maine and then he doesn't show up?"

With Whitney's past relationship history, Hunter says that he just doesn't "want to see another guy be a dirtbag to you. I want you to find the right guy. A guy that will show up."

Whitney, who has now met and started dating her Frenchman after filming this episode, tells Hunter that she doesn't know yet if the Frenchman is right for her or if he's just a flake.

"I'm not saying that he's not a flake, maybe he is, but we don't know that yet, so maybe you could just kind of like, chill," she says. "I don't appreciate you clearly thinking I'm a f---ing idiot."

And Hunter says that he doesn't think she's an idiot, but questions how she would even make a relationship work with someone who lives in France.

"I don't know but that's really not any of your business, so let me live! I told you I would wait and see if he flakes or not," she says, to which Hunter yells back, "He flaked!"

In a separate interview, Hunter says he wishes Whitney would realize that she's "dating a guy that you never even met and he bailed on you. I wish she would see that instead of acting so dumb."

"When he f---s Whitney over, I'm going to have to be the one who sits there and listens to Whitney cry about it, and I'm not going to be able to say I told you so."

In her own interview, Whitney bemoans the fact that her brother was right that the Frenchman wouldn't show up for their family vacation.

"I don't know what's going on with the Frenchman. I don't know if I'm ever going to see him," she says. "But I just don't need my brother harping on me over this, I really don't, and I don't know why he was so strongly opposed to this to begin with, and I hate that he ended up being right."