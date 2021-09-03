"You don't sound excited," Whitney Way Thore tells her boyfriend in an exclusive clip from My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Whitney Way Thore Worries She's Not 'on the Same Page' with Her French Boyfriend in Exclusive Clip

Whitney Way Thore recently returned from a Paris vacation where she spent time with her French boyfriend, but the couple were not initially in sync about the visit.

In this exclusive My Big Fat Fabulous Life clip, Thore, 37, has trouble getting on "the same page" with her beau when it comes to making their long-distance relationship work.

"Listen, I just saw an article where they were saying they're going to open France up to American tourists," Thore tells her boyfriend during a call. "Maybe about a month and Americans can come. I assume if Americans can come, that means that you could also come here."

She tries to cut the tension after hearing some hesitancy in his voice. "You don't sound excited," Thore says through a laugh. "It's like your life just flashed before your eyes, like, 'Oh no, I didn't think about this day actually coming.' "

"I didn't expect this phone call to end with him having booked flights or anything, but I'm also just not sure that we're necessarily on the same page, in terms of meeting," she muses in a video confessional. "And if he's not certain if he wants to meet me and be with me, I would be crushed."

Whitney way thore Credit: tlc

Thore revealed in July that she has a new man in her life, whom she met while doing online French tutoring.

The body positivity advocate opened up to PEOPLE last month about her new relationship, and said she was concerned about how fans would react since he has chosen to keep his identity secret. "The truth is I'm not really looking forward to it because I already know people are going to be like, 'Oh, he doesn't like you,' or 'He's embarrassed to be seen with you' or whatever," she said.

They decided to keep his identity private due to the harassment Thore's ex-fiancé Chase Severino faced after their split. Thore announced their split in May 2020, after Severino cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman while they were engaged.

"I feel great that he's protected from the kinds of things that Chase had to go through," she told PEOPLE. "That makes me feel good. It's tricky to navigate, you know, in terms of reality TV and being a public person, but I never want to put anyone in a position ever again to receive the kind of a hate that Chase did. So that actually makes me feel good."