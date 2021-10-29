Whitney Way Thore Worries Her French Boyfriend Isn't Excited She Bought a One-Way Ticket to Paris

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life can tell that he’s “obviously not on my level of excitement” that she booked a trip to meet him for the first time

Whitney Way Thore is thrilled to have a plane ticket in hand for a trip to Paris to finally meet her "Frenchman" — but she can't help but be slightly disappointed that he doesn't seem to share the same excitement.

All season long on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Thore, 37, has been talking to her online French tutor — who chose to remain anonymous on the show, and so got the nickname the "Frenchman." Thore began wondering if their flirtatious conversations were going to turn into a relationship, and is finally getting a chance to find out after booking a one-way flight to Paris, she shares in this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode.

"I'm really excited to let the Frenchman know that it's official. I'm coming. I'm halfway expecting him to be like, 'Oh no wait I wasn't serious!' " she says, laughing.

Over FaceTime, Thore tells the Frenchman that she has a flight.

"Wait, like for real? Like, for Paris and stuff?" he asks her. "So you're coming?"

After Thore confirms that she did, he responds: "Uh, that's cool. Uh, okay."

"So it's not like a potential thing, you know, you're really doing it," he continues.

"It's happening, like this weekend, I'm going to be there," she says, to silence from him. "I hope you were serious when you told me to come because…"

Whitney Way Thore Whitney Way Thore and her new boyfriend | Credit: Whitney Way Thore/instagram

The Frenchman then says that it's "really cool" that Thore is coming. "I'm real, real happy to hear this … I wasn't expecting you to do it. But, yeah, it's actually happening, so I'm going to get to show you around, it's going to be cool."

In a separate interview, Thore admits that it wasn't the reaction she was hoping for.

"He's obviously not on my level of excitement," she says. "I don't want to overreact and say I'm concerned, but, it could've been nice if he was a little more enthusiastic."

Things do appear to be going well for the couple — Thore has since shared on Instagram that they're together, and told PEOPLE that she was most excited for viewers to see their relationship unfold on the show. At the same time, though, she was nervous before the premiere that people would say he was "embarrassed to be seen" with her.

"I already know how people are, so it's actually going to suck," Thore joked. "But if it were normal, it would be wonderful to share that."