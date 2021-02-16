Whitney Way Thore Tells Fans to ‘STOP’ Harassing Her Ex-Fiancé on Instagram: ‘This Is Disgusting’

“The worst part is that these people think they’re doing this from some moral high ground or even on my behalf which is insane,” said the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Whitney Way Thore is again asking her fans to stop harassing her ex-fiancé, Chase Severino, after he shared some of the many hurtful messages he receives on Instagram.

On Monday, Severino posted screenshots of just a few of the direct messages he's gotten since Thore revealed that he had cheated on her with another woman, who became pregnant with their now-5-month-old daughter Aurora. But rather than be offended by their messages, Severino said he's grown from them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I get a lot of direct messages on Instagram and I read about 95% of them. I don't usually respond (I wish I had the time). I'm posting these not for your sympathy, but in thanks," he wrote. "You see, this hate has motivated and propelled me to be a better me. I get cursed, cussed out, and wished horrible things upon. Worst of all my child gets wished ill will."

He goes on to say that, "because of these messages," Severino has been motivated to be "a great father," excel in his career, increase his workouts, be a good friend, and "show the upmost love and care to my girlfriend and the mother of my child."

"I genuinely feel bad for the people who take the time to send these messages," he continued. "Sitting away in their dark rooms typing away on their computer or phone with nothing better to do. INTERNET TROLLS. I wish them all the best, and hope they can learn to live a life a little more free of hate."

Severino said that he blocks the people who send "negative" messages, and overall, the majority — about three-quarters — of his DM's are supportive.

"In closing, you can wallow in the past or learn from it and propel yourself forward. With that said, KEEP IT COMING, haters. You ARE the fuel to my fire. My stock is going to the moon."

Thore commented on Severino's post in support.

"I wish I could be surprised, but I'm not in the slightest, having endured the same s--t for the last 7 years," she said. "The worst part is that these people think they're doing this from some moral high ground or even on my behalf which is insane. I am so sorry and I am cheering you on and very proud of and happy for the man you've become!"

Image zoom Whitney Way Thore | Credit: Whitney Way Thore/Instagram

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life also reshared his post on her Instagram story, telling her fans to "STOP."

"This is disgusting," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Whitney Way Thore Opens Up About Her Mental Health After Year of 'Profound Personal Loss'

Thore has repeatedly asked her fans to stop attacking Severino as the breakdown of their relationship plays out again on-screen, with season seven currently airing on TLC. She told PEOPLE ahead of the season premiere that it hurts her to see her fans come after Severino.

"I don't want him to get that," she says. "People think they're doing that for me, and I just hate it. It's just negativity that nobody needs to see, honestly, and when I'm trying to move forward, it just literally makes it harder for me."

And Thore has since found closure with her relationship with Severino, after meeting up with him in person and meeting Aurora over FaceTime.