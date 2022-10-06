Whitney Way Thore Talks About 'Exploring' Something Physical with Ex Lennie

Whitney Way Thore might turn up the heat with her ex-boyfriend during a tropical vacation.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old talks to her good friend Tal about their friend group's upcoming trip to St. Lucia.

Thore, who is in a long-distance relationship with her French boyfriend, tells Tal about the strange moment her ex Lennie asked if she was in an open relationship.

After the reality star reveals she and Lenny will be sharing a hotel room on vacation, Tal quickly becomes curious if "an old flame is gonna be rekindled" between Thore and Lennie.

"Whitney and Lennie seem to have developed this really strong platonic and professional relationship but it seems like things are escalating quickly," Tal says in a confessional. "Come to find out they're sharing a room in St. Lucia."

He adds, "I know that Whitney still has her thing with the Frenchman but like, what's going on with Lennie?"

Whitney Way Thore and her boyfriend. L: Caption Whitney Way Thore and her boyfriend. PHOTO: Whitney Way Thore/ instagram R: Caption . PHOTO:

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the clip, Thore notes that because of her long-distance relationship, it's been "too long" since her physical needs have been met. She also avoids Tal's question about whether she thinks Lennie is "hot."

"The Frenchman and I are still very much in a relationship, but being in a relationship with someone who lives on another continent presents a lot of challenges. I have instituted a new thing, it's just a freedom to explore maybe something else purely physically. I don't know how this is gonna work out. We're just gonna see."

Thore then admits that because of the newly established freedom in her relationship, she wouldn't be opposed to exploring something more than friendship with Lennie while they're on vacation.

"Technically I could if I wanted to… if something comes up," she tells Tal.​​

New episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life air on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC and will be available on discovery+ the same day.