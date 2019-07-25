Whitney Way Thore Slams People Congratulating Her for Losing Weight

Image zoom Whitney Way Thore Whitney Way Thore/Instagram

Whitney Way Thore could not care less about how much she weighs — and she doesn’t want anyone else caring about the number either.

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life slammed her Instagram commenters for speculating that she lost weight and congratulating her for doing so, even though Thore has never said she did.

Speaking directly to her followers, Thore, 35, told them to stop looking at her as weight loss inspiration.

“I’ve been reading my comments, and a large majority of them are people congratulating me for losing some amount of weight that you have perceived that I have lost, but I guarantee you that I’m still fat as s—, and this hasn’t changed from day 1,” she said. “I’m just not out here to be anybody’s weight loss inspiration.”

Thore said that people should refocus their attention to how she maintains a healthy body image, not what her body looks like.

“If you’re inclined to be inspired by me I appreciate that, I see you, but I’m just a complex human being focusing on a lot of other things in life besides losing weight,” she said. “So it’s just not something I will ever feel comfortable saying thank you for. If you’re inspired by me that’s wonderful, I’m glad, but I hope it’s because I’m a woman who learned to love herself no matter what size she is.”

Thore, who started weightlifting again over a year ago and runs a fitness app called NoBS Active, added in the caption that exercise is not always about losing weight.

“Reminder: your value does not increase if your weight decreases,” she said. “You can implement healthy behaviors as a fat person or a thin person independent of weight. Changing your body is not the 🔑 to happiness, but changing your mindset is.”

Thore constantly gets criticized on social media, first for being too heavy, and now that she frequently shares videos from her workouts on Instagram, she gets negative comments about her techniques.

“They don’t want to see you working out, and it’s so ridiculous because the people who maintain that I should lose weight should be applauding me, if that’s what they think I should do, and yet they still find a way to criticize me,” she previously told PEOPLE. “It’s just fat phobia and I don’t listen to it.”

Thore reiterated that she works out for her health, not to change her size.

“You can lose weight or you can not, but regardless exercise will benefit you in a million other ways,” she said.