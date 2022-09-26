Whitney Way Thore Shares Tender Moment with Her Mom Following Her Health Struggles: 'You're My Girl'

Whitney Way Thore continues to support her mom through her health struggles.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Thore prepares to attend the wedding of her good friend Jessica along with her parents — mother Barbara, "Babs," and father Glenn.

Thore, 38, admits she's nervous about her mom attending the wedding because it's her first time venturing out since suffering a second stroke in December 2021.

"I am so stressed for this day…this is a really special day for my mom. It's gonna be the first time that she has left the hospital or Abbottswood ever," she says in a confessional, referring to her parents' assisted living community.

In the clip, Thore and Jessica share a sweet moment with Babs before the ceremony, encouraging her to dance at the reception in her wheelchair.

"There'a a stipulation surrounded by your invitation," Jessica tells Babs, teasingly. "You can only come to the wedding if you're going to dance."

"Oh God," Babs responds while they all laugh.

Thore and Jessica promise to help Babs move around the wedding — as long as she attempts to dance. Babs then shows off her best shoulder roll.

"I better see that on the dance floor tonight, ma'am," Jessica says jokingly.

Although Thore and her dad feel a bit anxious about about Babs' first outing post-stroke, the reality star is also soaking up every moment with her mom. Thore tells Babs that she's excited to see her get hair and makeup done, and that she bought her new earrings for the occasion.

"I'm so happy, mommy. Today is gonna be such a fun day. Are you so excited?" Whitney asks before Babs gives her a big smile.

"You're so cute, you're my girl," she adds and gives her mother a kiss. "I love you."

New episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life air on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC and will be available on discovery+ the same day.