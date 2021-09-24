Severino is "nervous" about big news he plans to share with Thore: "I need to tell her"

Whitney Way Thore Sees Ex-Fiancé Chase Severino for First Time in a Year: 'It's Just Bizarre'

After going a year without seeing each other, meeting up with her ex-fiancé is "a shock" for Whitney Way Thore.

On Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Thore, 37, and her former partner Chase Severino agree to meet at a bar to catch up on their lives.

"It is a shock to see Chase in person, it's been over a year, and things are different," she says in an exclusive clip. "He looks different, he looks really good, and it's just bizarre to be in a room with someone you used to be so close with, but they feel like a stranger."

Severino, who split with Thore after he cheated on her with another woman who then got pregnant with their daughter Aurora, explains that he's in town for his new job as a utility worker.

"Seeing Whitney for the first time, I'm nervous she's going to bring some weird animosity towards me, or something like that," he says. "But she agreed to come see me, so she must want to catch up."

And their time together starts with some joking about their breakup. After Thore declines a drink from the bar, explaining that she's been "throwing up" and "getting nauseous," Severino notes that "those are like, signs of pregnancy."

"Right, you would know all about that, wouldn't you?" Thore counters, with a grin.

The former couple discuss Thore's ongoing egg retrieval process and Severino's daughter, whom Thore says she oddly enjoys getting updates on.

"I actually love hearing about Chase's daughter, and I guess that might seem weird to people, but I just feel like children are gift, no matter what," she explains. "Obviously I wouldn't be going through my own egg retrieval process if I didn't think that, and if there's one good thing that came out of this, or one blameless thing, it's Aurora."

Severino, though, is nervous throughout their meeting because he has big news for Thore.

"I do have news to share with Whitney. I'm not sure if she knows or not because I'm afraid to post social media stuff, but I've got to, I need to tell her," he says.