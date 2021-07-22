My Big Fat Fab Life star Whitney Way Thore shared photos with her new man, but kept his face obscured

Whitney Way Thore Reveals Secret New Boyfriend Months After Ex-Fiancé Had Baby with Another Woman

My Big Fat Fab Life's Whitney Way Thore has a secret new beau.

The reality star — who broke up with her ex-fiance Chase Severino in May 2020 after he fathered a child with another woman while they were engaged — introduced her new boyfriend on Instagram Wednesday... sort of.

Thore, 37, shared several photos from a recent trip to France with her new romantic interest, though she covered up his face in every shot. The snaps included the pair posing in front of the Louvre and exploring Parisian streets.

"I've always had a sorta love/mostly hate relationship with social media, but after the last year, it's grown even more complicated," she wrote in the caption before explaining why his face was obscured. "So — when your French man says he values his privacy but you still wanna share him, this is what social media gets 😂."

Severino, 31, proposed to Thore in Paris in October 2019. The following May, Thore announced that she and Severino were parting ways after learning that he had been with another woman and the other relationship had "resulted in a pregnancy."

"Chase and I are no longer engaged," she shared on Instagram at the time. "After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history."

Thore said Severino had "recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy."

Severino confirmed the news with his own Instagram post.

"I don't even know where/how to start," he wrote in a screenshot from his Notes app. "I am very excited to announce I am expecting a child in the fall. Please see Whitney's post for details."

He continued, "I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together. Thank you for always supporting us. As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous."

Thore opened up to PEOPLE about her split last June, explaining why she made the details about the downfall of their relationship public.

"It wasn't something I'd been sitting with for months and months, but once I saw rumors about our relationship — after I finally deleted our photos on Instagram, for example — I knew I just wanted to get it over with and announce it so I could fully start to move on," she said.

"It's a difficult thing to navigate — honestly, I would have rather not said it, just to avoid the inevitable backlash and gossip, but at the same time, people in their lives already knew of course and a baby isn't something that can remain private in the future," the reality TV star added. "I definitely didn't want it to look like I wasn't aware of the full situation, but at the same time, I truly just don't want the drama and the gossip."

Severino welcomed his daughter, Aurora Joyce, in September 2020, revealing two weeks later that he had bought a house with Aurora's mother, whose identity hasn't been named.

Thore later met Severino's daughter via Facetime on an episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life that aired in February. Overwhelmed with emotions, she cried as her ex-fiancé shared the new piece of his life.