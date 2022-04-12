The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life laughed with her trainers while doing some pec exercises on a machine that was not made for all body sizes

Whitney Way Thore Powers Through Her Workout Even 'When the Machines Weren't Made for Your Body'

Gym time is meant to work your body, but Whitney Way Thore probably didn't expect to work THIS part of her chest.

The 37-year-old star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life hit the gym on Tuesday for a workout, and found that one of the machines didn't quite fit. As Thore tried to use the pec deck machine and pulled the handles together in front of her body, they squeezed together her breasts.

Thore's trainers recorded the hilarious moment, which she posted on Instagram. In the reel, she and her trainers are laughing, before one goes to "get a side angle," prompting an "ew!" from Thore as the other trainer chimes in that "it feels like a porn!"

The reality star wrote in the caption that despite the extra squishing, she powered through.

"When the machines weren't made for your body, you've got to work with what you've got. 😂 "

Thore has long been active in the gym, from doing CrossFit for years to trying out Olympic weightlifting competitions, not to mention running her own fitness app called NoBS Active.

But despite her long history of working out, she still gets negative comments "every time" she posts a workout video on social media, Thore told PEOPLE in 2018.

"They don't want to see you working out, and it's so ridiculous because the people who maintain that I should lose weight should be applauding me, if that's what they think I should do, and yet they still find a way to criticize me," she said. "It's just fat phobia and I don't listen to it."

Thore pointed out that the people who criticize her don't understand the difference between working out to lose weight and working out for health reasons.

"The thing is, exercise is a healthy behavior, it's something you can do or not do," she said. "Whereas losing weight is not a behavior that you can just do. You can lose weight or you can not, but regardless exercise will benefit you in a million other ways."