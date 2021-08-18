Whitney Way Thore Is Glad Her French Boyfriend Won't Be Shown on Her Show: 'He's Protected'

Thore’s new boyfriend opted to stay hidden on the new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which she hopes will keep him from receiving "the kind of hate" that her ex-fiancé Chase dealt with

After her turbulent 2020 — when she found out her ex-fiancé Chase Severino had cheated on her and had a child with the other woman — the reality star is glad that this season has a "lighter vibe" than the last. This time around, Thore has moved back to her hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, where she's been reunited with her parents and friends now that they've all gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations, and she's growing her NoBS Active fitness company.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thore also has a new relationship. She's dating a man who lives in Paris, whom she met while doing online French tutoring. Thore tells PEOPLE that their relationship, which blooms over the course of the season, is what she's most excited for people to see — but also what she's most nervous about.

"The truth is I'm not really looking forward to it because I already know people are going to be like, 'Oh, he doesn't like you,' or 'He's embarrassed to be seen with you' or whatever. I already know how people are, so it's actually going to suck," she jokes. "But if it was normal life, it would be wonderful to share that."

Thore's new guy asked to stay anonymous on the show for his privacy, and is always blurred out onscreen. His name is never revealed, so she refers to him as her "Frenchman" — and she's glad he made that choice after seeing the vitriol that her fans directed at Severino last year.

"I feel great that he's protected from the kinds of things that Chase had to go through," she says. "That makes me feel good. It's tricky to navigate, you know, in terms of reality TV and being a public person, but I never want to put anyone in a position ever again to receive the kind of a hate that Chase did. So that actually makes me feel good."

RELATED VIDEO: Whitney Way Thore Slams 'Unsolicited Opinions' About Her Lip Fillers: 'I'm Obsessed with Them'

"It wasn't my decision, it was his. I mean, he was the one who wanted his identity to stay private. But I think it was a good decision because I think I would have been very anxious," she continues. "And I know that I didn't make Chase's decisions for him, but nobody deserves the kinds of things that he had to go through and the kind of things that people said to him. Nobody deserves that period. I don't want that part happening to anyone ever again."