Whitney Way Thore Hits a Huge 100-Lb. Weightlifting Goal: 'I Feel Awesome'

Whitney Way Thore is feeling strong as hell!

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life nailed an impressive weightlifting goal on Thursday, with the help of her trainer, William Powell.

“Today is a special day! Back at the end of March, @williampowell39 challenged me to clean and jerk 100 lbs. I started with a 35-lb. bar and thought he was crazy,” Thore, 34, wrote on Instagram.

The dancer said that she hasn’t been in the gym as much as she had hoped.

“The goal was to lift once a week, but I’ve been out of town so much and my back has been out of commission here and there, so we’ve had about 10 lifting sessions in total,” she said.

But Thore still reached her goal.

“Today I clean and jerked 100 lbs. and I feel awesome,” she said.

After some time away, Thore got back into working out this spring.

“I’ve just been doing well,” she said on PEOPLE Now. “I re-learned how to jump, and I know that sounds like it’s not a big deal, but it really was for me. I was like hopscotching, really just doing it. I was so proud of myself.”

Thore said that she was too intimidated to go to the gym and deal with the people who will “talk smack” about her health, but realized that “at the end of the day, you’re the one who missed that opportunity” if she didn’t go.

But unfortunately, her predictions soon came true, and after posting about her workouts on Instagram, Thore dealt with “accusatory” messages about her body.

“Recently I’ve gotten a lot of comments and DMs with an…accusatory nature, asking me questions like, ‘If you work out so much, why don’t you lose weight? What are you eating?’ and things like…’If you’re going to post workouts and not meals, that isn’t fair; we’re not getting the full picture,’ ” she said in an Instagram post in April.

Thore said that she has a complicated relationship with food, and deals with disordered eating, along with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, which affects her hormones and how much she weighs.

She added that she’s doing the best she can.

“Where I am today is a woman who, just like you, is trying to be balanced, who is trying to be healthy (also mentally and emotionally), and who is just…doing her best. That’s it,” she said.