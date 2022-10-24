Whitney Way Thore is addressing her complicated relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old shares a heart-to-heart conversation with ex Lennie during their group trip to St. Lucia. After a chat with Thore's best friend Jessica, Lennie opens up about how their close bond may appear to outsiders.

"So Jessica and I talked earlier about how our relationship is kinda— Sometimes people think that maybe we are a little intimate for just friends that work together and stuff," Lennie says.

"If you think about it, a year ago we weren't this intimate," Thore adds. "But once we reconnected I think that intimacy that you established already kinda just comes back."

The reality star previously discussed her complicated feelings for Lennie and even the possibility of exploring something more than friendship with him while they're on vacation after establishing an open relationship with her French boyfriend.

"If I were not dating the Frenchman, I feel like I might wanna explore physically with Lennie and see if it's different than it was before, " Thore admits in a confessional before hesitantly changing her mind. "What am I thinking? I'm an actual insane person. No. We work together, we have a great friendship going."

"I love our relationship," Thore tells Lennie as he agrees. "I'm so grateful for you and I'm so appreciative of you and everything you do for me. Obviously the person I'm dating can't be those things for me because he's on another continent but it's really nice to feel like I have someone who will take care of me. I love that. Do you not love that?"

"Oh no, I love our relationship," Lennie assures. "You mean a lot to me and I'm so happy that I've come back into your life."

In the clip, the former couple share an intimate moment gazing at each other and rubbing each other's arms. Thore admits that the trip to St. Lucia put things in perspective for her.

"I just know that when I really look at my life recently, whether it's [her fitness program and app] No BS Active or my mom going through her stroke or just being there for my family in general, Lennie's really there for me in so many ways that he never was when we were actually in love," she explains.

TLC

"I know that I love you," she tells Lennie. "I know that I love someone else too. It feels confusing sometimes."

Thore and Lennie then tell each other that although they love each other they're still unsure about whether they're actually in love.

"I do feel something," Lennie admits in a confessional. "I feel a little spark. I don't know if it's just because I haven't felt anything like that in a long time or if it's because it's Whitney. Maybe there is a little spark that we need to figure out."

The season finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC and will be available on discovery+ the same day.