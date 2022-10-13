Whitney Way Thore Gets Jealous of Ex Lennie Flirting with Another Woman

Whitney Way Thore is finding herself filled with jealousy during her tropical vacation.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old is enjoying her time in St. Lucia when she gets extremely upset to see her ex Lennie flirting with a woman he met, Hilda.

During the trip, Thore watches as Lennie is all smiles while dancing with the woman.

"I just think it's funny that I am like begging Lennie to dance with me and he won't do it," she says in a confessional. "And then some stranger, who he does not know, is just like, 'Come dance with me', and he's like, 'Okay!' Like, the f—?!"

"Do I need to be wearing a crop top and spandex pants suit made of American money, would that do it for you Lennie? I just need this woman to raise up off him," Thore continues. "It ain't right."

TLC

The reality star previously discussed the possibility of exploring something more than friendship with Lennie while they're on vacation after establishing an open relationship with her French boyfriend.

"Everyone's concerned with me falling in love with Whitney again but maybe she's the one that wants me," he says.

In the clip, Thore notices Lennie and Hilda talking privately before he gets her phone number. After returning to the group, Hilda asks why everyone stopped dancing and Thore quickly responds that Lennie said his stomach was hurting.

"I cured him. I've got the magic touch," Hilda says before Lennie agrees. Despite the tension, Thore assured that she wasn't jealous of the flirting.

"Look, I ain't jealous but honestly, you're lucky Hilda cause I could've killed ya," she says. "I just wanted him to be aware of that, that's all."

New episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life air on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC and will be available on discovery+ the same day.