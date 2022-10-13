Whitney Way Thore Gets Jealous of Ex Lennie Flirting with Another Woman: 'It Ain't Right'

“I just need this woman to raise up off him,” says Whitney Way Thore in an exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 03:56 PM

Whitney Way Thore is finding herself filled with jealousy during her tropical vacation.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old is enjoying her time in St. Lucia when she gets extremely upset to see her ex Lennie flirting with a woman he met, Hilda.

During the trip, Thore watches as Lennie is all smiles while dancing with the woman.

"I just think it's funny that I am like begging Lennie to dance with me and he won't do it," she says in a confessional. "And then some stranger, who he does not know, is just like, 'Come dance with me', and he's like, 'Okay!' Like, the f—?!"

"Do I need to be wearing a crop top and spandex pants suit made of American money, would that do it for you Lennie? I just need this woman to raise up off him," Thore continues. "It ain't right."

Whitney Way Thore Gets Jealous of Ex Lennie Flirting with Another Woman
TLC

The reality star previously discussed the possibility of exploring something more than friendship with Lennie while they're on vacation after establishing an open relationship with her French boyfriend.

"Everyone's concerned with me falling in love with Whitney again but maybe she's the one that wants me," he says.

In the clip, Thore notices Lennie and Hilda talking privately before he gets her phone number. After returning to the group, Hilda asks why everyone stopped dancing and Thore quickly responds that Lennie said his stomach was hurting.

"I cured him. I've got the magic touch," Hilda says before Lennie agrees. Despite the tension, Thore assured that she wasn't jealous of the flirting.

"Look, I ain't jealous but honestly, you're lucky Hilda cause I could've killed ya," she says. "I just wanted him to be aware of that, that's all."

New episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life air on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC and will be available on discovery+ the same day.

Related Articles
Whitney Way Thore Talks ‘Exploring’ Something Physical With Ex Lennie After Revealing Open Relationship
Whitney Way Thore Talks About 'Exploring' Something Physical with Ex Lennie
Whitney Shares Sweet Moment with Mom Following Health Struggles
Whitney Way Thore Shares Tender Moment with Her Mom Following Her Health Struggles: 'You're My Girl'
whitney way thore
Whitney Way Thore Tries to Set Up Her Ex-Boyfriend Lennie on a Date: 'That's So Weird'
Whitney Way Thore - TLC
Whitney Way Thore Asks Ex Lennie Why He Thought It Was Okay to 'Climb into My Bed When I Was Fully Nude'
Whitney Way Thore
Whitney Way Thore Reveals Open Relationship with Her French Boyfriend: 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy'
whitney way thore
Whitney Way Thore 'Doesn't Remember Life' Without Ex Lennie but Misses Long-Distance Boyfriend
whitney way thore
Whitney Way Thore Juggles Relationship with French Boyfriend While Working with Ex Lennie
Whitney Way Thore Breaks Down Over Her Mother’s Health in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Trailer
Whitney Way Thore Breaks Down Over Her Mother's Health in 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Trailer
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day Fiancé' : Usman's Mother Begs Him to Marry a 'Fertile Girl of Tender Age' Instead of 50-Year-Old Kim
Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
'90 Day Fiancé' : Ed Tells Liz She 'Ruined' the Engagement Party After He Questions Her Sexuality
Whitney Way Thore’s Fertility Journey Continues After Friend Finds Out She Can’t be Surrogate;
Whitney Way Thore's Fertility Journey Changes After She Learns that Her Friend Can't Be Her Surrogate
Little People, Big World - New Season First Look - Tori Roloff
'Little People, Big World' Trailer Shows Tori Roloff's 'Major' Surgery as She Welcomes Baby No. 3
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC
'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss
90 Day: The Single Life: Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left
'90 Day: The Single Life' : Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left
Venita Aspen and Naomie Olindo
Naomie Olindo Tells Venita Aspen to 'Shut Up' for Taking Craig Conover's Side: 'So Much for Loyalty'