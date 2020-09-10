Whitney Way Thore announced her split with Chase Severino in May after learning that he had been with another woman and the relationship "resulted in a pregnancy"

Whitney Way Thore's Ex Chase Severino Welcomes Child He Fathered with Another Woman While Engaged

Chase Severino has become a dad after ending his engagement with My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore.

Three months after confirming he and Thore, 36, had split and that he was expecting a child with another woman, Severino announced the arrival of his baby girl, a daughter named Aurora Joyce.

"You scared me, little one, coming so early but what a blessing you turned out to be," he wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside photos of his bundle of joy.

"I always rolled my eyes and laughed at the prospect of fatherhood before but as cliche as it sounds you’re the world to me now," Severino continued. "From the moment I saw you my eyes teared up and I instantly fell in love."

The new father also posted several pictures of himself holding the newborn.

"It’s crazy going from having yourself as number one to putting someone else there. I guess one can change," he added. "I’m happy to welcome you into the world, Aurora Joyce Severino. I love you with all my heart. #AJ #girldad #hellobeautiful #appleofmyeye #babygirl #stinkypoops💩 #babywin."

In May, Thore announced that she parted ways with Severino after learning that he had been with another woman and the other relationship "resulted in a pregnancy."

"Chase and I are no longer engaged," she shared on Instagram. "After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history."

At the time, Thore said Severino had "recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy."

"I’m not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone," she added. "I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future."

Severino — who initially proposed to Thore on Oct. 9, 2019, during a trip to Paris — confirmed the news with his own Instagram post.

"I don't even know where/how to start," he wrote in a screenshot from his Notes app. "I am very excited to announce I am expecting a child in the fall. Please see Whitney's post for details."

He continued, "I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together. Thank you for always supporting us. As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous."

Thore opened up about going public with the split in June, telling PEOPLE, "It wasn’t something I’d been sitting with for months and months, but once I saw rumors about our relationship — after I finally deleted our photos on Instagram, for example — I knew I just wanted to get it over with and announce it so I could fully start to move on."

