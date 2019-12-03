Whitney Way Thore Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chase Severino! ‘It Has Truly Been a Dream’

Ooh la la! Whitney Way Thore went to Paris with boyfriend Chase Severino — and came home engaged!

Severino proposed to Thore on Oct. 9, atop the Eiffel Tower, and the couple kept the big news under wraps for the last two months. They shared the news exclusively with PEOPLE on Tuesday.

“Chase and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement and even more excited for My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers to share this happiness with us,” Thore, 35, tells PEOPLE.

While Thore’s Instagram followers have already met Severino, he won’t make his on-screen debut until the sixth season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres on Jan. 7. Their entire romance — from crushes to dating to their engagement — will be part of the new season, along with Thore’s continued fitness journey, her parents’ health scares and her new business venture, NoBS Active.

Thore met Severino through Ryan Andres, her business partner at NoBS Active.

“Chase is one of Ryan’s best friends from college, and I’m so into him,” she says in this exclusive preview.

Thore soon introduces Severino as her new boyfriend, and the pair navigate their relationship through doubtful friends and possible competition for Severino from Thore’s old romantic interest Buddy Bell, whom she kissed at the end of the last season.

“I trust you 100 percent, it’s just that Buddy’s around all the time,” Severino tells Thore, who worries about losing her boyfriend over Bell.

But the couple happily take a trip to Paris with Andres, who hopes to expand NoBS Active internationally.

“If I’m going to be in Paris, I don’t mind being there with my boyfriend,” Thore says.

And as she takes in the view of Paris from the top of the Eiffel Tower, Severino gets down on one knee and proposes to a shocked Thore.

“We can’t wait to see the new season and watch as we hang out for the first time, go on our first date, fall in love, and make life-changing plans in Paris,” she tells PEOPLE. “It has truly been a dream.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.