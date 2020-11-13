Whitney Way Thore Gets Frustrated with Ex-Fiancé in New Clip: ‘Our Relationship Cannot Survive’

In the scene filmed before their breakup, the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life talks about her frustrations that they still live in two different cities

Before Whitney Way Thore learned that her ex-fiancé Chase Severino had cheated on her with another woman, whom he got pregnant, they were struggling with the literal distance between them.

After they got engaged, Severino had intended to move to Charlotte, North Carolina to live with Thore. But months later, they were still living 200 miles apart, with him across the state in Wilmington.

The fact that they’re still not living together becomes a sticking point for the then-couple on Tuesday’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, as they discuss plans for their upcoming wedding, which is supposed to be in July.

“Answer me this,” Thore asks Severino in this exclusive clip from the episode, “if we were to get married in late July, which is four months away, and you know that I want us to be living together before we get married, then how does that work?”

After Severino doesn’t respond, Thore lays out their original plan.

“You told me, when we started dating, that you were going to move here. I wasn’t supposed to do anything but be here and wait to receive you. And I did everything. I cleaned out my entire guestroom closet so that you would have a guestroom closet.”

Severino counters that he just “opened a bar, that I own,” and that he can’t move yet.

“Well, you told me you were going to get the bar off the ground, which you have very successfully and I am very proud of you for that,” Thore responds. “But the bar can survive without you, but our relationship cannot survive, without you. So…”

In a separate, on-camera interview, Thore expresses her frustration that they’re still living apart.

“This long-distance thing is killing me,” she says. “Chase has his regular construction job every day of the week, and then on the weekends he’s working at this bar, so I only get to see him once every other weekend, or sometimes even longer than that, so when he gets the time off. And it’s really depressing to tell people that I’m engaged and to talk about my fiancé and yet he’s… never around.”

A few weeks after their conversation, with their state in a stay-at-home order, Thore learned over the phone of Severino’s infidelity and they broke off their engagement. In the months since, Thore has worked on healing and getting closure, but she told PEOPLE before the premiere of the new season that she’s “stressed” to watch it play out again on TV.

“If it wasn't on TV, I think I'd be on a really positive trajectory, but this is kind of a setback, emotionally, to have to see it,” she says. “I feel like that's going to be as painful to watch as the aftermath of it happening; to see myself happy and then to see myself devastated.”