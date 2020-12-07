The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life split from her ex-fiancé after learning he was expecting a child with another woman

Whitney Way Thore Cries as She Details How She Learned Her Ex-Fiancé Cheated

Whitney Way Thore is sharing the painful details about how she learned her ex-fiancé was expecting a child with another woman.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Thore recounts her relationship-ending conversation with her former fiancé Chase Severino, which happened off-camera when the show was shut down as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Struggling to maintain her composure, Thore, 36, starts by saying that she’s “not really sure how to say it,” before summarizing that “some major s--- went down.”

“A few weeks into the stay-at-home order, Chase was basically like, begging to come to Charlotte [North Carolina, where Thore was living], and I told him no because my mom was quarantining with me, and he was still working his construction job, so that didn’t make me feel safe,” she explains.

“And he was really insistent, and I think you know when someone is that way, you know that something is wrong, and so I just told him he needed to tell me whatever he had to tell me.”

Thore, crying, says that Severino told her everything then, over the phone.

“Basically, he said that he had slept with somebody, and it’s someone that I know of, like they’ve been involved before. And she was pregnant. She is pregnant. Apparently she didn’t tell him for a few months,” Thore says. “So yeah. That’s what he had to tell me.”

That was the start of what Thore recently told PEOPLE was “the hardest period of my life that I can remember,” as she dealt with the aftermath of learning that Severino had cheated and would soon be a father.

“For about five months, I was just a disaster,” she said. “I was crying every day. I had Buddy with me, and I honestly couldn't function without him. He fed me every day. He did my laundry, walked my dog, fed my animals. I mean, just literally did everything for me.”

The show resumed filming soon after their breakup, and in the clip, her friend Buddy Bell can be seen comforting Thore as she cried.

Severino’s daughter was born in September, and Thore told PEOPLE that the baby’s arrival, along with finally talking through the breakup with Severino in-person, has helped her find some closure, which will all be part of this season of the show.