Whitney Way Thore Considered Weight Loss Surgery After Her Ex-Fiancé Cheated: 'Lowest Point'

“When I was considering it, I just had no shame in saying like, I want my life to be easier,” says the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

When Whitney Way Thore was struggling with the traumatic end of her engagement to her ex-fiancé, she considered weight loss surgery for the first time in her life.

Thore, who has long been a proponent of body positivity, explains in an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life that considering the surgery was "out of character" and driven by the end of her relationship with Chase Severino, who cheated on her with another woman whom he then got pregnant.

"Literally a year ago I was getting out of an engagement, and I would say that was probably the lowest point in my life. I even thought about having like, weight loss surgery. Which I have never in my life thought about," Thore, 37, tells a group of women at a Big Girl Retreat she and her friend Heather attend in the episode.

The reality star says that she considered it in the hopes that "other people would treat me better."

"I just felt like when I was considering it, I just had no shame in saying like, I want my life to be easier. I want other people to treat me better. I want some of this hardship to go away. That is how I really felt," she says. "… Like I'm okay that I'm fat, I'm not okay with the way that other people treat me because I'm fat."

Thore, who now has a new boyfriend, says that the idea shocked her friends and family.

"I was at such a low point. And you know, if that's someone's choice that's totally fine of course, but just for me, it was so out of character," she says. "My friends were like, 'What?' My family was like, I thought they were going to be happy, but they were like, 'What?' "

After talking it through with her therapist, Thore realized that she was grasping for ways to feel better after her split from Severino.

"My therapist was like, yeah, you were really just looking for relief or a solution or something," she says. "It's good when you have a tangible — like I was feeling that a year ago, I'm not feeling that now. Even like a few months ago, I was like, I don't really think I want to do that. So that feels positive, because then you can see, like, a progression, which is nice."

And Heather was happy to hear that Thore changed her mind.

"I am relieved to find out that Whitney has decided against weight loss surgery," Heather says in an interview. "I have nothing against it, but I think it goes sort of against everything that Whitney believes, and her main reason for wanting to do it I think is because she was afraid she would never find another man if she didn't do it. But I mean, that would've ended in a disaster. I mean, really, it shouldn't even be to get a man."