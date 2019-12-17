Whitney Way Thore Claps Back Over Criticism of Sexy Snaps: ‘Let Me Take Baths and Wear Lingerie’

Image zoom Whitney Way Thore @annalynnceleste/Anna’s Photography

Whitney Way Thore is standing up to her haters.

Over the weekend, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star, 35, responded to the criticism she’d received over a series of photos she posted on Instagram, some of which featured her wearing red lingerie, and others of her posing in a bathtub.

“A few days ago, I posted an image of me in lingerie — a not-sheer or revealing babydoll, to be exact — and I got a lot of comments asking what my dad would think,” she wrote, along with another bathtub shot.

“I am THIRTY-FIVE!” she wrote, adding that “the lingerie showed much less skin than a bikini, which I post pictures of me wearing often.”

Continuing she asked, “So what makes people uncomfortable about this? Is it that any kind of lingerie implies that I feel sexy? Am I not allowed to?”

Thore said she got similar criticism after posting the bathtub shots — including people who told her to “save it” for her new fiancé Chase Severino, who proposed to her in Paris in October.

“Yesterday, I posted an image of me in this same bathtub, stretching my leg, and the same kind of comments ensued,” she wrote. “Again, nothing ‘indecent’ was exposed, yet I was told to ‘save it’ for my fiancé. Luckily, my fiancé is not under the illusion that he’s the first person to see me naked, and he couldn’t care less about me saving these images for him (he has me in real life, remember?).”

“Some of y’all are really out here thinking my father and my fiancé own my body! And as someone who is typically in some state of undress on international television (albeit usually a sports bra), it’s kind of wild to me that if there’s any suggestion of *actually* being naked, or a hint of sexuality, it’s suddenly deemed attention-seeking or too provocative,” she continued.

Ending the message on an empowering note, Thore implored her followers to remember that “women are allowed to own their sexuality.”

“Whether you’re wearing a turtleneck or nothing at all, whether you feel sexy or you don’t, whether you’re in a relationship or you’re not — women are allowed to own their sexuality as a normal part of being human. In my case, let me take baths and wear lingerie, and let me still be smart, valuable, and successful,” she wrote. “Let women be both.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.