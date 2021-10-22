"I just feel like my chance at happiness just got ripped away from me," says the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Whitney Way Thore Tears Up When Her French Boyfriend Can't Visit Due to COVID Travel Restrictions

Whitney Way Thore learns a hard truth on her family vacation in Maine: She won't be able to meet her French love interest because he can't get into the country.

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has feelings for her online French tutor, a man who lives in Paris and chose to remain anonymous on the show. Thore, 37, invited him to join her family on their vacation in Maine, and was excited to meet him for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But when the Frenchman, as she calls him, can't get into the country due to COVID travel restrictions, Thore gets upset in this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode.

"He's not coming," she tells her family members, who try to comfort her. "They won't let him in."

A few minutes later, Thore — who has now met and started dating her Frenchman after filming this episode — goes out to the balcony of the hotel.

"I just feel like my chance at happiness just got ripped away from me," she says, crying. "I wish it was something that I did, but it's not my fault, it's not his fault. It's just circumstance."

Whitney Way Thore Credit: Whitney Way Thore/ instagram

After splitting from her ex-fiancé Chase Severino, who had a baby with the woman he slept with while in a relationship with Thore, she was finally feeling good again and was ready to invite a new man into her life.

"I feel like I've been through so much s--- lately. I'm just like, why can't I just have this? Just to meet him? Don't I deserve to have it, just at least for a second?"

She continues in tears: "It feels like a bad joke that I finally found a man that I really like and he really likes me and he's in another country and I can't see him."

Thore seems to work through her feelings in the clip, coming to a surprising conclusion: "I love him — I really think that I love him."

In a separate interview, Whitney's friend Heather Sykes offers her insight into the relationship.

"I actually feel better about the the Frenchman knowing he fought so hard to get here," she says. "I mean, how romantic is that? It just really, really sucks that red tape and stuff got in the way of this wonderful thing that he had planned for her."