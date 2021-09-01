The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has a new French boyfriend who opted not to appear on the new season, and fans are telling Thore that he’s "embarrassed" of her

Whitney Way Thore Calls Out Trolls Doubting Her Relationship: 'Can't Y'all Let Someone Be Happy?'

Thore, the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, is dating a French man she met while doing language tutoring. And while she's talked openly about their relationship both on social media and on the new season of the TLC reality show, he opted to protect his privacy and remain anonymous, so his face is always blurred.

That led Thore's followers to question their relationship in comments and direct messages on her Instagram page, leaving her frustrated by their doubts and criticism.

"I wish I could put this relationship into words, but honestly, it's all been a blur 🌪," Thore, 37, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "Nah, but for real, the amount of comments and DMs and tweets I've gotten from viewers assuring me that this man is embarrassed of me and does not care about me is confusing."

The NoBS Active founder, who just got back from a six-week visit to Paris to see her boyfriend, pointed out that they are "clearly out in public" as a couple, "but because he doesn't want his face shown on TV to millions of people around the world, he must be embarrassed of me?" she asked.

"There's a big difference between being in public with someone versus choosing to put your identity on display on the internet and TV for people to rip apart," she continued. "If he was ever doubting his decision to be anonymous in these arenas, comments like these only validate it."

Thore said that she's had both public and private relationships and that this one doesn't deserve to be judged as unhappy by people who aren't in it. She also questioned if the criticism is based on doubts that her boyfriend could like someone her size.

"If you feel that you can't be loved because of your size or for any other reason, please don't project that onto me — because I'm out here trying to enjoy myself and this person and what we have together ✌️," she said.

She also asked her followers: "Can't y'all let someone be happy?"

Thore had predicted to PEOPLE before the season started that viewers would skeptical of her relationship.

"The truth is I'm not really looking forward to it because I already know people are going to be like, 'Oh, he doesn't like you,' or 'He's embarrassed to be seen with you' or whatever. I already know how people are, so it's actually going to suck," she jokes.

Thore did, though, say that she was glad her "Frenchman" decided to stay anonymous because it would avoid the vitriol that fans sent at her ex-fiancé Chase Severino after he cheated on her last year.