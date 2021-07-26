"Can we please find something else to talk about?" asked the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Whitney Way Thore Calls Out Followers for Focusing on Her Weight in Swimsuit Pic: 'So Tired of It'

Whitney Way Thore constantly gets comments about her weight on social media — and she's "so tired of it."

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, 37, shared photos of herself in a swimsuit after attending an "impromptu body-pos pool party" over the weekend, and while Thore had "a wonderful day with fun French fat femmes," her comment section filled up with questions about her weight.

A few hours after sharing that post, Thore went back to Instagram to express her frustration. Alongside another swimsuit photo, the reality star included two of the types of comments she gets — one saying, "You still haven't lost any weight, huh?" and another telling her, "Girl u lost weight! Looking good."

Thore said these unsolicited observations about her body happen "on everything I post, always."

"So tired of it, exhausted by it, annoyed with it," she added. "Can we please find something else to talk about? Suggest good topics in the comments 🦩"

And Thore got plenty of good ideas — from where she got her swimsuit to her favorite books to her new boyfriend, whom she revealed a few days earlier. In a series of photos with his face blocked out, Thore said she's dating a new guy who lives in France.

"I've always had a sorta love/mostly hate relationship with social media, but after the last year, it's grown even more complicated. So — when your French man says he values his privacy but you still wanna share him, this is what social media gets 😂," she explained on Instagram.

Her new man will be a focus point of season 8, which premieres Aug. 17. In an exclusive sneak peek, Thore is getting over her ex-fiancé Chase Severino, diving back into her fitness business and taking French lessons, which is how she meets her boyfriend.