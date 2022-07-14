Whitney Way Thore Breaks Down Over Her Mother's Health in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Trailer

Whitney Way Thore is full of mixed emotions in an all-new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of the Season 10 trailer, the 38-year-old is finding a balance between her work and personal relationships as she hires her ex-boyfriend Lennie to help her film an online fitness video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though her friends worry about the decision, Thore said she has no problem keeping things professional with her ex.

"Some people might think that hanging onto an ex is a slippery slope. I might fall on my ass but I won't fall for Lennie," she assured in a confessional.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Credit: TLC

But during a trip to Saint Lucia, Thore's brother Hunter is quick to point out her jealousy as Lennie gets close to another woman.

In the clip, Thore even questions Lennie as to why he was willing to dance with the other woman instead of her.

"Lennie can do what he wants, I'm not jealous," Thore says before her best friend Tal Fish sarcastically adds, "Whitney, tell me more about how you're not jealous."

Meanwhile, when Thore returns from vacation, her family is shaken up when her mother suffers a stroke and struggles with an uncertain recovery. The reality star explained in a confessional that her family has "no idea what her prognosis is."

"I just don't want her to suffer," Thore tells her father on the phone while crying in her car. He then responds, "I can't believe she's taken a turn for the worse."

"I saw my mom today and this is really it," she tearfully added in a confessional.