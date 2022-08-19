Whitney Way Thore Asks Ex Lennie Why He Thought It Was Okay to 'Climb into My Bed When I Was Fully Nude'

Whitney Way Thore's relationship with her ex-boyfriend Lennie is getting a bit tricky after hiring him to do production work for her company.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old is caught by surprise when Lennie wakes her up by climbing into bed with her to ask a video-related question about her fitness program and app, No BS Active.

Although Thore is surprised a first, she leans into the situation by asking Lennie to scratch her back while she's naked — and he dutifully complies.

Later in the episode, the two reflect on maintaining boundaries.

"I just want to know why you felt it appropriate to climb into my bed when I was fully nude," Thore asks in a confessional before Lennie responds, "Well, I didn't think it was a problem…I mean, did it make you uncomfortable?"

Thore adds that she wasn't uncomfortable but pointed out that others might find the situation strange.

"I feel like we need to discuss what our working relationship is because I am not a single woman," she says.

Thore is currently in a long-distance relationship with her French boyfriend, with whom things are still going strong after many months together. The couple began dating last year after meeting through online language tutoring.

Her boyfriend — who asked to remain anonymous and hasn't been shown in full on Thore's TLC show or her Instagram — lives in Paris, and she and her friends simply refer to him as the "Frenchman."

In the clip, things get even more awkward when Thore's father walks into the room and sees the reality star and Lennie in her bed together.

"There's nothing to worry about," Lennie says in the confessional about what happened. "I'm talking to you about work stuff — and you just happened to be naked."

New episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life air on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC and will be available on discovery+ the same day.