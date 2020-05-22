The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star and Chase Severino got engaged in October 2019

Whitney Way Thore Announces Split from Fiancé Who Is Expecting a Child with Another Woman

Whitney Way Thore is no longer engaged.

On Thursday, the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life revealed the "uncomfortable" news that she and fiancé Chase Severino have broken off their engagement after the reality star learned that Severino had been with another woman.

Thore posted an Instagram photo of a black screen with a lengthy caption, sharing she felt it was time to explain the situation as she was receiving questions and hearing rumors about their relationship.

"Chase and I are no longer engaged," she wrote. "After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history."

The 36-year-old said that Chase recently told her this information, and that his other relationship "resulted in a pregnancy."

"Chase will be a father in October," she added.

Despite the couple's split, Thore said she is "not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone."

"I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future," she concluded the post, which did not allow for comments.

Severino — who popped the question on Oct. 9, 2019, during a trip to Paris — also announced the news on his own Instagram page.

"I don't even know where/how to start," he wrote in a screenshot from his Notes app. "I am very excited to announce I am expecting a child in the fall. Please see Whitney's post for details."

He continued, "I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together. Thank you for always supporting us. As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous."

Thore and Severino announced their engagement in December 2019 after keeping the big news under wraps for two months.

“Chase and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement and even more excited for My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers to share this happiness with us,” Thore told PEOPLE at the time.

Their entire romance — from crushes to dating to their engagement — was part of the sixth season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, along with Thore’s continued fitness journey, her parents’ health scares, and her business venture, NoBS Active.

Thore met Severino through Ryan Andreas, her business partner at NoBS Active.

“Chase is one of Ryan’s best friends from college, and I’m so into him,” she said in an exclusive preview last year.

Thore soon introduced Severino as her new boyfriend, and the pair navigated their relationship, dealing with Thore’s previous romantic interest Buddy Bell, whom she kissed at the end of the fifth season.

“I trust you 100 percent, it’s just that Buddy’s around all the time,” Severino told Thore, who worried about losing her boyfriend over Bell.

The couple took a trip to Paris with Andreas, and Severino proposed at the Eiffel Tower.